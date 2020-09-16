A Cartoonist Based on Keith Knight Sees the World Differently After Life Altering Experience in Hulu’s ‘Woke’

Woke is an original Hulu series which was co-created by cartoonist Keith Knight of The K Chronicles and is based on a real event that took place in Knight’s life. The series centers on a fictionalized version of Knight (Lamorne Morris), a black cartoonist in San Francisco who is on the verge of an incredibly successful career with his light, apolitical comic strip about butter and toast. After an unexpected incident that involved police throwing him to the ground and accusing him of something he didn’t do, Knight finds himself caring more about current issues, hence the title of the series.

Much of the series features Knight’s original illustrations and animations.