Chinese Man Spends Thousands of Dollars to Keep His Afghan Hound’s Long Locks Perfectly Coiffed

An absolutely stunning Afghan Hound named AJ Nirvana Battle lives in Beijing, China with his doting human Kevin Chan, who spend thousands of dollars a year on professional bathing products and a great deal of his spare time to keep Battle’s flowing locks in perfectly coiffed condition. But it appears to be all worth it in the end. Battle is a beauty and even looks like a professional model whenever the camera is on.

