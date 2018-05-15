Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Chinese Man Spends Thousands of Dollars to Keep His Afghan Hound’s Long Locks Perfectly Coiffed

by at on

AJ Nirvana Battle

An absolutely stunning Afghan Hound named AJ Nirvana Battle lives in Beijing, China with his doting human Kevin Chan, who spend thousands of dollars a year on professional bathing products and a great deal of his spare time to keep Battle’s flowing locks in perfectly coiffed condition. But it appears to be all worth it in the end. Battle is a beauty and even looks like a professional model whenever the camera is on.

Kevin Chan’s glamorous three-year-old Afghan Hound AJ Nirvana Battle turns heads wherever he goes. …The Hong Kong-born 29-year-old spends six to eight hours a week brushing the hairy hound and claims Battle is the most beautiful animal on the globe.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP