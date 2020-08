Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Adventure photographer Tomasz Furmanek captured absolutely stunning slow-motion footage of several kayak rides along the beautiful fjords of Western Norway. Using the HyperSmooth stabilization function on his GoPro 7, Furmanek captured every detail along the way.

Compilation of GoPro 7 black clips from the fjords and coast of western Norway.

