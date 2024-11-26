New York Nico Directs the First Ever Commercial For Katz’s Deli in NYC So He Can Get Married There

Director Nicholas Heller (New York Nico) and cinematographer Joe Bressler created the first ever commercial for the legendary New York City institution of Katz’s Deli. The commercial starred Dave of Old Jewish Men, playing himself and his twin brother.

I directed the first ever official commercial for the legendary Katz’s Delicatessen and they gave me full creative control (for better or worse)

According to Bressler, the commercial was made so that Nico and his fiancée Naomi Otsu could get married at Katz’s.

Nico is getting married and his dream wedding venue is Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City. The only problem is in order to use that venue he has to make a commercial for them and he needed my help to do it.