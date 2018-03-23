Laughing Squid

A Drooling Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis Play a Hilarious Round of ‘Speak Out’ on The Ellen Show

by at on

Mila Kunis Kate McKinnon Speak Out

While appearing on The Ellen Show to promote their upcoming film The Spy Who Dumped Me, actresses Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon happily succumbed to a game of “Speak Out“. Per the game’s rules, the two donned plastic dental retractors and recited nonsensical phrases such as “I love bean bag popping” and “Patty poked that pig”. McKinnon immediately broke into hysterical laughter that caused her to drool, Kunis followed suit and host Ellen DeGeneres laughed so hard she started to cry.

After the dental devices were removed, Kunis and McKinnon spoke about their friendship, their obsession with The Bachelor and McKinnon’s portrayal of Ellen.

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Ellen bonded over their fascination with “The Bachelor.” Plus, Mila chatted about her kids, Ellen confronted Kate about her impression of Ellen from the ’90s, and the actresses gave behind-the-scenes details on their new film, “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

