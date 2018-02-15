A Haunting Animation About a Boy Named Kaspar Who Sees Daylight After Years Spent in a Cave

This animated short by Diane Obomsawin tells the story of Kaspar, a young man who discovers life – and light – after spending his entire life in a dark cave with a small wooden horse as only company.

Canadian filmmaker Diane Obomsawin has created “ Kaspar “, a haunting animation based upon the stated life of Kaspar Hauser , a German man who claimed as a teenager that he was grew up in total isolation of a darkened cell before emerging to join the Calvary. This amazing animation captures a firm sense of bewilderment, nascent wonder, mistrust and fear of the outside world, along with the pressing need to be back in a familiar place.

