Hobbyist Showcases the Collection of Imaginative Art Cars That He’s Created Over The Years

Great Big Story visited Kanyaboyina Sudhakar at the Sudha Museum in Hyderabad, India, where he showcases the most imaginative art cars that he has created over the years.

Meet Sudhakar Kanyaboyina, the mastermind who from the age of 14, turned his imaginative designs into bicycles and wacky cars. …Sudhakar makes the world’s craziest cars. From everyday objects Every day objects…but as cars like a computer, tennis ball or burger to a toilet and a Christmas tree. He’s made just about anything you can think of. This is the only handmade, wacky car museum in the world.

Kanyaboyina started his wonderful hobby at the age of 14 when he began altering bicycles and motorcycles, before moving on to cars. He was always able to find the parts he needed because he grew up near a junkyard. To this day, he uses recycled materials whenever possible, and a car can take up to a year to build.

My hobby is not expensive. My hobby is quite time consuming at least 4 to 5 hours every day. and still working. Then I go to the junkyard and how much power we need. Every car is a challenging job. Each wacky car his team creates is totally unique, and they’re always designed from scratch. So to build one car can take anywhere from three months to a whole year.

Kanyaboyina set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Tricycle in 2005.

