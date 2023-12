Kangaroo Hops Into Ocean to Cool Off on a Hot Day

Greetings from where we'd all rather be … Noosa North Shore Retreat captured this cool video of a kangaroo making the most of the water. With Brisbane expecting a top of 33 today (climbing to 35C on Sunday)

A kangaroo at the Noosa North Shore Retreat in Queensland, Australia decided that a simple hop into the ocean would be a nice, refreshing way to cool off on a hot day. The hydrophilic marsupial took a few laps and then went back onto dry land.

Witnessing this kangaroo take a leap into the sparkling ocean was nothing short of a magical moment at Noosa North Shore. …. Our ocean enthusiast enjoyed a few laps before he decided to jump back out of the ocean – happy and healthy.

