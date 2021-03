A truly affectionate kangaroo named Erik who lives at Two Songs Sanctuary (previously) in Port Lincoln, South Australia gave his human Linda Davies a giant hug that fully encompassed her entire body. The hug was so tight and loving that Davies kept trying to reposition Erik so that she could keep hugging him back.

Can a kangaroo love their human any more than this? Erik is such a classic.

Erik is such a love bug that he hugs his humans whenever he’s given the chance.