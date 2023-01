Musician Eva Auner performed the Metallica song “Nothing Else Matters” on her Hugh Tracey chromatic treble kalimba. The gentle tinkly sound of the instrument gave the heavy metal power ballad a fitting place inside a music box.

I’ve received a lot of requests to play this Metallica song – Nothing Else Matters! I think it sounds really nice on this instrument. It was a pleasure to arrange this heavy metal ballad…