Mesmerizing Footage of Jupiter Rotating in Real Time Over the Course of Ten Hours

The very knowledgable British planetary scientist Dr. James O’Donoghue created a mesmerizing video showing Jupiter rotating in real time using imagery from NASA, Hubble Telescope, and the Goddard Flight Space Center. As O’Donoghue explains, Jupiter takes just under ten hours to complete a full rotation due to its large size.

Jupiter rotates in 9 hours 55minutes and 30 seconds. It’s the fastest-rotating planet in the solar system as well as the largest! Larger planets tend to be faster because, during solar system formation, they pulled in more material than the other planets.