A Lush Mashup Music Video Made Up of Three Animations for ‘Julia Dream’ by Pink Floyd

ThinkFloyd61 combined three stunning animations from three different artists to create a lush music video to accompany the 1968 Pink Floyd song “Julia Dream”. The artists and their videos include Julia Gromskaya (“L’anima mavì”), Simone Massi (“Piccola mare”), and Lois van Baarle (“Trichrome Blue”). It’s also important to note that the three artists are also fans of the band.

Here are the original videos by each artist.