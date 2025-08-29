Jon Batiste Joins Josh Harmon to Recreate the Sound Effects of a Classic ‘Popeye’ Cartoon

Musician Josh Harmon, who recreates the sounds of classic cartoons using everyday objects and his drums, welcomed the great Jon Batiste to his studio, where they recreated the sound effects of a classic Popeye cartoon that was beautifully restored by Fleischer Cartoons.

The pair worked together beautifully, with a smiling Batiste playing “The Entertainer” on piano and Harmon playing whatever he needed whenever he needed it.

Holy moly, it’s an honor to welcome musical icon Jon Batiste onto the channel! The way he thinks about music and sound is so inspiring. Joy levels were reaching unprecedented heights in this room!

Josh Harmon Recreating Classic Cartoon Sounds