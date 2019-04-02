Laughing Squid

The First Episode of Jordan Peele’s Reboot of ‘The Twilight Zone’ Is Available to Watch Online for Free

CBS All Access, in partnership with GEICO insurance, has made the first episode of Jordan Peele‘s highly awaited reboot of the iconic series The Twilight Zone available to watch online for free.

The episode, entitled “The Comedian”, stars Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick) as an ambitious funnyman who really wants to be famous.

Comedian Samir Wassan (Kumail Nanjiani) wants to be famous…but at what cost?





