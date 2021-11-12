Johnny Marr Performs The Smiths’ ‘How Soon Is Now’

The great Johnny Marr performed an incredible live version of The Smiths‘ iconic anthem “How Soon Is Now” at The Crazy Face Factory, Marr’s studio in Manchester, England. The song, which was co-written by Marr in 1984, still holds up so well after all these years.

Marr is promoting his new album Fever Dreams, starting with a livestream event that runs through November 14, 2021, at Crazy Face. A global tour continues on from there.

Marr spoke about the influence that his studio has on his music.

The Crazy Face Factory is more than a workplace, it’s where I chase my ideas, dreams of music, imagination and plans. Industrial and industrious. I spend days on end there, nights there alone. It’s Call The Comet, Armatopia… where I live Fever Dreams

In 2018, Marr spoke about what inspired him to write the song.

Marr had performed the song in 2013 while appearing on The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon.

via Boing Boing