Gangsta’s Paradise as a Johnny Cash Song

Musician Pastor Bob Strachan quite amusingly reimagined the classic Coolio song “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the distinctive talking country style of the legendary Johnny Cash, a voice that Strachan imitated quite well.
Totally for fun.
This wonderful rendition fits perfectly into Cash’s repertoire, as the late great man was known to cover songs from other artists and musical genres such as Nine Inch Nails, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Bob Marley, Soundgarden, Simon and Garfunkel, U2, and Depeche Mode, to name a few.
via The Awesomer