The always hilarious Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It (previously) inexplicably but hilariously remixed the iconic Johnny Cash song “Folsom Prison Blues” with a distinctly disco soundtrack. This combination is odd, to say the least. Ballard stated that this remix has made him a little less popular amongst his friends.

Johnny Cash’s Folsom Prison Blues as a disco song. Several of my friends are no longer speaking to me after this one.

Here’s the original version (audio only).