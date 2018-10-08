Johnnie Walker Embraces Winter in ‘Game of Thrones’ Inspired ‘White Walker’ Blended Scotch Whisky

In high anticipation of HBO show Game of Thrones eight season (returning in 2019), Diageo, the owners of the classic Scotch whisky makers Johnnie Walker, have turned the temperature way down on their iconic “Striding Man” for an aptly named, limited edition “White Walker” blended spirit. Created by legendary whisky specialist George Harper and team, the Scotch features single malts from Scotland’s most northern distilleries – Cardhu and Clynelish.

Blender George Harper used the Frozen North as his starting point for creating White Walker by Johnnie Walker. He said: “Whiskies from Clynelish have endured long, Scottish Winters, not dissimilar to the long periods endured by the Night’s Watch who have ventured north of the wall – so it was the perfect place to start when creating this unique whisky.”

The transformative packaging also offers a unique visual surprise when the bottle is put in the freezer.

This limited edition blend brings you right to the Frozen North with an icy white and blue design along with the iconic Johnnie Walker Striding Man now fashioned in armour to fit in among the ranks of the Night King’s forces. Utilising temperature-sensitive ink technology, fans will be reminded that “Winter is Here” from an unexpected graphic icy reveal on the bottle when frozen.

via Joe’s Daily, The Awesomer