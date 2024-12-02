John Stamos Learns to Play the Drum Solo in Ten Days That Taylor Hawkins Had Sent Him Before He Died

Actor and musician John Stamos met with Brandon Toews of Drumeo to talk about his love for drumming, his amazing set with Sammy Davis Jr., a surprise gig with Bruce Springsteen and playing for The Beach Boys since 1985. Stamos also asked for help with figuring out a lick that his friend Taylor Hawkins sent to him shortly before his death.

Watch as John Stamos steps up to the challenge with the help of the Drumeo team! Join us as John rediscovers his love for drumming while perfecting a new solo for his upcoming Beach Boys performance. Plus, catch a special tribute to his late friend, Taylor Hawkins, as John works on nailing a special lick.

Toews gave Stamos a series of licks to learn, starting off with Buddy Rich fills, John Bonham triplets, and then the Taylor Hawkins lick. He then gave Stamos ten days to learn it. Stamos premiered the solo at a Beach Boys show in Hollywood, California and nailed it. Toews was quite impressed.

I guess the tables are turned in the end .John’s a beast. Man what a incredible solo and as a teacher, how cool to see the student go up there and just destroy a drum solo like that. So well done John, you’re an animal.