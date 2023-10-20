John Mayer Skillfully Weaves the Grateful Dead Into His Own Songs During Solo Chicago Show

Musician John Mayer, who spent many years an integral part of Dead & Company, quite skillfully worked a couple Grateful Dead songs into his own material during an acoustic solo show in Chicago on October 18, 2023.

He first played the intro of Dark Star before launching into his 2001 single “Your Body is a Wonderland”. He led the audience through transition and seemed amazed that he was able to do it. He also wanted the record to reflect his accomplishment.

I’m going to do this. I’m going to do this. I’m not going to set it up. This is going to be the weirdest thing…this is technically Dark Star and I’m going from Dark Star into this next song It’s a transition I want you to mark the transition. I did it! I did it!

Mayer also performed a good measure of the classic Grateful Dead song “Bertha” before seamlessly segueing into his 2012 song “The Age of Worry”.

via Boing Boing