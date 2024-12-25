John Denver and The Muppets Sing ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ in a 1979 Holiday Special

An elegantly dressed John Denver performed “The 12 Days of Christmas”, with a number of Muppets joining with a successive verse. This was a part of the one hour holiday special John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together in 1979.

John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together is a television special based on the album of the same name. This one hour Christmas special was originally produced for ABC and aired on December 5, 1979.

Denver and The Muppets also performed a number of holiday songs, including “The Pleasure of Your Company, “It’s In Every One Of Us”, “The Christmas Wish”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Silent Night” and others.

This video was originally restored and uploaded by Garrett Gilchrist.

This version has been restored from three VHS sources as originally aired, by Garrett Gilchrist.

via Miss Cellania