Joe Walsh of Eagles Explains How the Iconic ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ Guitar Lick Was Actually a Practice Riff

While appearing on the first episode of the Paul Schaffer Plus One Sirius XM show in 2019, the great Joe Walsh of the Eagles explained how his iconic guitar lick for the song “Life in the Fast Lane” was actually a practice riff he was using to improve his dexterity. While he was playing the riff before a show, Glenn Frey came in and knew it had to be used.

I was just playing, warming up for the show and Glenn comes busting in my dressing room it says “what the hell is that? I love it” and I said I don’ know it’s just this warm up. What he said was “Joe, this is an Eagles song”.