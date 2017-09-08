Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jimmy Kimmel Interviews the Irish Family Who Hilariously Chased After a Bat in Their Kitchen

by at on

Just a few days after Irish filmmaker and comedian Tadhg Fleming filmed and hilariously narrated as his father Derry ran around the kitchen in pursuit of a wayward bat, the whole family (including Basil the dog) virtually appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk with the host about the chaotic kitchen scene (and Derry’s knees). The very funny interview ended with Derry performing a traditional Irish dance in shorts.

Jimmy talks to the family from Ireland whose video went viral after they were terrorized by a bat in their kitchen.

The original video.


Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly


Related Laughing Squid Posts
Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy