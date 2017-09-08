Jimmy Kimmel Interviews the Irish Family Who Hilariously Chased After a Bat in Their Kitchen

Just a few days after Irish filmmaker and comedian Tadhg Fleming filmed and hilariously narrated as his father Derry ran around the kitchen in pursuit of a wayward bat, the whole family (including Basil the dog) virtually appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk with the host about the chaotic kitchen scene (and Derry’s knees). The very funny interview ended with Derry performing a traditional Irish dance in shorts.
Jimmy talks to the family from Ireland whose video went viral after they were terrorized by a bat in their kitchen.
The original video.