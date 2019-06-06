Jessica Faces Off Against a Particularly Psychopathic Nemesis in the Final Season of ‘Jessica Jones’

In the trailer for the third and final season of the Netflix series Jessica Jones, the badass titular character (Krysten Ritter) finds that she is unknowingly facing off against a particularly psychopathic nemesis (Jeremy Bobb) who enjoys making prank threatening calls, sending anonymous letters and hiding behind the same lawyer (Carrie-Ann Moss) for whom Jessica worked in past seasons. Jessica also tries to put some distance between herself and self-made superhero Trish (Rachael Taylor) but find that they may need each other to survive.

When Jessica crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.