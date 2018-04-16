Laughing Squid

Jerry Orbach and Angela Lansbury Record 'Be Our Guest' to a Live Orchestra In a Clip From 'Howard'

In 1991, veteran actors Jerry Orbach (Law and Order) and Angela Landsbury (Murder She Wrote) recorded the Beauty and the Beast song “Be Our Guest” on separate tracks, accompanied by a live orchestra. This scene is from the highly awaited Don Hahn documentary entitled Howard, which pays tribute to Howard Ashman, the late playwright, musician and lyricist who, along with his writing partner Alan Menken, was a big part of the Disney Renaissance. The film is set to premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, which begins on April 18th.

Howard Ashman was the song writer and creative force behind Little Shop of Horrors and some of the greatest hits of the Disney Animation Renaissance: The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Oscar nominated film maker Don Hahn explore’s Ashman’s life and work

