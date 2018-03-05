Laughing Squid

Jeopardy! Game Ends With Its First-Ever Sudden Death Tiebreaker

by at on

Jeopardy!, the beloved game show that has been on television for over 30 years, made history last week. Defending champion Laura McLean and challenger Sarah Norris both dropped to scores of $6,799, after being stumped on the Final Jeopardy clue. Host Alex Trebek then had them both face-off in the first-ever sudden-death tiebreaker.

Although the tiebreaker has been in place for a couple of years now (and you’ve already seen it in tournament play), today’s show was the first time we’ve actually seen it in action in a regular game.

