Jeopardy! Game Ends With Its First-Ever Sudden Death Tiebreaker

Although the tiebreaker has been in place for a couple of years now (and you’ve already seen it in tournament play), today’s show was the first time we’ve actually seen it in action in a regular game.

Jeopardy! , the beloved game show that has been on television for over 30 years, made history last week . Defending champion Laura McLean and challenger Sarah Norris both dropped to scores of $6,799, after being stumped on the Final Jeopardy clue. Host Alex Trebek then had them both face-off in the first-ever sudden-death tiebreaker .

