Talented vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson performed a rather jazz jovial cover of the nightmarish metal Metallica song “Master of Puppets”. The 1986 song became popular again with the fourth season of Stranger Things. Musician Earl Maneein completely shredded the distinct guitar solos on his violin.

If you were wondering what Eddie’s “Master of Puppets” solo in Stranger Things would have sounded like on violin, take a listen to this!