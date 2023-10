A Bouncy 1920s Jazz Cover of ‘Enjoy the Silence’ by Depeche Mode

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with singer and clarinetist Chloe Feoranzo to perform a bouncy 1920s jazz cover of the classic Depeche Mode love song “Enjoy the Silence” on largely acoustic instruments.

Fan favorite singing clarinetist Chloe Feoranzo returns to help us take a Depeche Mode classic back to 1920s New Orleans, in this Jazz Age reimagining of the 1990 hit, “Enjoy The Silence.”