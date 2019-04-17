Jason Alexander Recalls the Very Moment He Realized That George Costanza Was Actually Larry David

In a 2013 interview with the Television Academy Foundation, actor/director Jason Alexander talks about how he interpreted the character of George Costanza when Seinfeld first started. After getting more familiar with the role, with the show and with the show’s creator, Alexander happened upon a conclusion that took him by surprise. Remembering how he felt at the time, Alexander recalled the very moment he realized that George Costanza was Larry David.

Alexander chronicles the development of his Seinfeld character, “George Costanza,” and discusses his personal and working relationships with Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. He outlines Seinfeld’s effect on popular culture, talks of the show’s legacy, and speaks about the series finale.