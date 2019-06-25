Attempting to Repair a Non-Functional Bright Red Japanese Triple Cassette Boombox From 1985

Mat Taylor of the gadget video channel Techmoan (previously) examined and then dismantled a non-functional bright red Japanese Panasonic triple tape deck boombox from 1985 in hopes of fixing it. Unfortunately, all three cassette mechanisms were gunked down with broken belts and random broken bits that put the boom box beyond repair, nonetheless, Mat looked at the bright side of things.

…at the moment this machine has three less working cassette decks than most portable stereos although looking on the bright side it’s still fun to look at.