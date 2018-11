While appearing on the Howard Stern Show in May 2017, actor and comedian Jamie Foxx spoke about Quentin Tarantino‘s work ethic. Foxx took the opportunity to share a story about meeting that ethic head on. While filming Django Unchained, Tarantino had pulled Foxx aside to chastise him about his performance in a very distinctive voice, which Foxx captured perfectly.

Jamie Foxx tells Howard Stern about how director Quentin Tarantino helped him transform into his part for “Django Unchained.