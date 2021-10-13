Jamie Costa Perfectly Embodies the Spirit of a Young Robin Williams in an Emotional Test Footage Scene

Actor Jamie Costa (previously) perfectly embodied the distinctive look, personality, and mannerisms of a young Robin Williams on the set of the classic television show Mork and Mindy in screen footage test.

In this emotionally fraught scene, Williams is informed about the death of legendary comedian John Belushi the night before by castmate Pam Dawber (Sarah Murphree). Williams, who had been with Belushi earlier that fateful night, is understandably shaken up by the news and responds with sadness and humor.

ROBIN Test Footage Scene

Costa captures the emotional moment in such a manner that it seems very easy to forget that this is a portrayal of Robin Williams and not the late actor himself. Perhaps a full-length biopic about Williams’ colorful life is in the works?