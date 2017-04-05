Jameson Distillers Find a 230 Year Old Barrel of Whiskey In the Foundation of the Bow Street Facility

On April 1, 2017, the makers of Jameson Whiskey announced that while undergoing renovations to their Bow Street Facility in Dublin, Ireland they found a 230 year old barrel of Irish whiskey buried in the foundation of the building. The staff supposed that this was a very precious batch for it to have been hidden so well by the founder John Jameson, but upon pouring the contents, they discovered that angels had “taken more than their fair share” and left behind only a single glass of this precious whiskey.

