Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Jameson Distillers Find a 230 Year Old Barrel of Whiskey In the Foundation of the Bow Street Facility

by at on

On April 1, 2017, the makers of Jameson Whiskey announced that while undergoing renovations to their Bow Street Facility in Dublin, Ireland they found a 230 year old barrel of Irish whiskey buried in the foundation of the building. The staff supposed that this was a very precious batch for it to have been hidden so well by the founder John Jameson, but upon pouring the contents, they discovered that angels had “taken more than their fair share” and left behind only a single glass of this precious whiskey.

During a recent renovation of the 230 year old Jameson Distillery in Dublin, a batch of whiskey was discovered in the foundations of the building.

Last Glass

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.