James Earl Jones Reads ‘The Raven’ by Edgar Alan Poe in His Beautiful Baritone Voice

The late great James Earl Jones read Edgar Allan Poe‘s “The Raven” in his beautiful baritone voice, capturing the chilling cadence of the poem about a man going talking to the titular bird about his long lost love Lenore.

Jones reprised this performance on the very first Treehouse of Horrors on The Simpsons in 1990.

Finally, Lisa tells her spin on Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven”, where the narrator (Homer) is haunted by a raven (Bart) while pining for his lost Lenore (Marge).

Jones also read portions of Walt Whitman‘s “Song of Myself” while appearing at 92nd Street Y in New York City in 1973. Jones’ reading was incredibly powerful and absolutely gorgeous.

Walt Whitman’s Song of Myself (abridged) as read by James Earl Jones at the 92nd St. Y in New York City.

The Entire 92nd Street Y Performance

via Open Culture