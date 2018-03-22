Laughing Squid

A Day In the Life of a Rescued Fox Named Jack

by at on

In a lovely video from 2010, retired engineer Mike Trowler shared how much he cared for a rescued pet fox named Jack, a gentle animal who was quite happy to play a short game of football (soccer) on the front lawn with his human and then get a nice shampoo and blow dry afterwards. The two then snuggled a bit before retiring for the evening. Trowler in his chair and Jack in Trowler’s lap.

Jack the Fox Football

Jack is the second of Trowler’s rescued foxes. His first fox Cropper, came to him in 2001 through the Fox Project. Cropper had been attacked by a dog and was suffering from a terrible infection. Trowler nursed Cropper back to health. Until that point, Trowler acted as a foster parent to injured or orphaned foxes and release them back into the wild, but Cropper had become family. Cropper stayed with Fowler until his death in 2007.

After six happy years with Mike, Cropper passed away in 2007. However, another Fox, Jack, who had been suffering similar ailments, has moved in with Mike. Jack enjoys watching TV with Mike and even reluctantly tolerates a bath in the sink.

Thanks Char Rohrer!

