How the Timeless Mythology of J.R.R. Tolkien Inspired Progressive Rock Bands of the 1970s

Music writer and vlogger Polyphonic takes a look at how Led Zeppelin and the subsequent progressive rock bands of the 1970s such as Rush and Genesis, incorporated the timeless mythology of J.R.R. Tolkien into the lyrics of their storytelling songs. Polyphonic posits that musicians on the road feel a particular kinship with those from Middle Earth, as do those who listen to their music.

As we saw with Led Zeppelin, musicians are frequently on the road on a journey or a quest and to some extent we’re all on our own adventures and I think that’s why we love Tolkien and why we love music that draws on him. It helps us feel a part of something bigger and helps us build a soundtrack to our own personal quests.