Comedian J.B. Smoove Gives a Welcoming Tour Inside His Incredible Tricked Out Recreational Vehicle (RV)

Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove of Curb Your Enthusiasm invited the Architectural Digest series Open Door to come in and tour his incredible tricked out 2013 Damon Outlaw Toy Hauler RV. This rolling home sports a lofted bed, a full-sized bathroom, an upgraded stereo system, a (vegan) cook’s kitchen, several sleeping spaces, five televisions, and a pane that controls everything. The RV also has a garage for ATV’s and a patio for his grill. Smoove cleverly calls his RV “a small New York City apartment on wheels”.

Today Arch Digest is welcomed by comedian J.B. Smoove, star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, for an exuberant tour of his tricked-out 2013 Damon Outlaw Toy Hauler. No matter where J.B. and family go or what they encounter, the RV’s many bells and whistles keep them riding in style.