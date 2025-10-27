Fascinating Facts About the Timeless Halloween Classic ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’

The Vintage Vault shared a number of fascinating facts about the timeless Peanuts animation It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, noting how this Halloween classic has endured for generations since its 1966 debut in Canada before coming to the United States.

It premiered in Canada first. Wait, what? The most American Halloween special ever made, complete with trick-or-treating, costume parties, and pumpkin patches, debuted North of the Border first. On October 26th, 1966, CBC television aired it before CBS got their hands on it the very next day, October 27th.

The narrator also notes that this cartoon was the first Halloween special of its kind, that it aired for 54 years on broadcast television before being acquired by Apple TV+, and that creator Charles M. Schulz ensured it would always be a tender, G-rated rollercoaster of childhood emotion.

You get heartbreak when Sally misses trick-or-treating because she trusted her brother. Hope when Linus believes despite relentless mockery from everyone around him. And crushing disappointment when he realizes he’s been fooled by his own faith again. Then Schultz wraps it with just enough warmth to send you home happy but thoughtful.