‘It’s Not Unusual’ Performed in the Snappy Style of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ Dance Music

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with Welsh musician Jack Amblin to perform the classic Tom Jones song “It’s Not Unusual” in the snappy style of music that Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers danced to in the 1930s. Amblin’s use of different percussion instruments, including a washboard, seemed to mimic the distinctive sound of the dancer’s shoes.

What do you get when you combine the Carlton Dance and the Charleston? We’re kicking off our 2024 UK / Europe Spring Tour with this PMJ debut by Welsh singing drummer, Jack Amblin. Here’s a tune made famous by another Welsh musician — vocal legend Tom Jones — with a bit of Fred Astaire style charm and plenty of washboard!