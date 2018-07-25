Laughing Squid

Inventor Demonstrates His $443K ‘Iron Man’ Jet Propulsion Suit in Front of London Department Store

Former commodities trader Richard Browning, a British inventor and founder of the human propulsion technology start-up Gravity Industries, quite ably demonstrated the amazing capabilities of his signature, world record setting jet propulsion suit for appreciative shoppers in front of Selfridge’s London. The suit will be featured at the department store with a price tag of £340,000 ($443,000 USD).

Browning spoke with the CBC about the suit.

This consumes about four litres a minute in the hover [position] so you can fly for three or four minutes quite easily and we have got another version — certainly on a cold day when you get more thrust, it’ll fly for about nine minutes …It’s actually surprisingly calm and not very violent. It’s very passive and gentle when you’re flying it.

A post shared by Gravity (@takeongravity) on



