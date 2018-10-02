Horizontally Polarized Sunglasses That Make Television and Computer Screens Appear To Be Turned Off

Interactive artist Ivan Cash, the founder of Cash Studios, is currently running a crowdfunding project to raise money to bring a pair of ingeniously designed polarized sunglasses to market. These IRL Glasses make screens on televisions and computers appear to be turned off when they’re switched on. The idea behind these specs is to give the wearer a bit of a break from the constant blare of screens. Currently, the glasses will only block LED screens on computer and televisions but, the technology is still in beta.

IRL Glasses block LCD/LED screens through horizontal polarized optics…By flattening and rotating the polarized lens 90 degrees, light emitted by LCD/LED screens is blocked, making it look like the TV or computer in front of you is off. …IRL Glasses are in beta. This means they are compatible with most TVs (LCD/LED) and some computers (LCD/LED). IRL glasses do not yet block smartphones or digital billboards (OLED).

