iPhone X Users Make Animals Sing in Hilarious Karaoke Videos Using the New Animoji Feature

During the Apple Event in September 2017, the audience looked on interest and amusement when Apple senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi made animal faces and sounds while showing of the new Animoji feature of the iPhone X. Yet, as people came into possession of the phone, they too realized what fun can be had with this iPhone X feature. In fact, many created some very humorous Animoji Karaoke videos, with the array of the different animated animals available, which was the brainchild of tech writer Harry McCracken

