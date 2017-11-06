iPhone X Users Make Animals Sing in Hilarious Karaoke Videos Using the New Animoji Feature

And then we proceeded to waste half our day. #animojikaraoke #iphonex #queen #bohemianrapsody #carriedaway pic.twitter.com/4TBBg6qQKS
— Mia Harrison (@ManxomeMia) November 4, 2017
During the Apple Event in September 2017, the audience looked on interest and amusement when Apple senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi made animal faces and sounds while showing of the new Animoji feature of the iPhone X. Yet, as people came into possession of the phone, they too realized what fun can be had with this iPhone X feature. In fact, many created some very humorous Animoji Karaoke videos, with the array of the different animated animals available, which was the brainchild of tech writer Harry McCracken
Old TV theme Animoji Karaoke is a medium unto itself. pic.twitter.com/nJwLh6ILzh
— Harry McCracken ?? (@harrymccracken) November 4, 2017
Ok, so to celebrate the arrival of iPhone X, here’s some Animoji Karaoke inspired by @harrymccracken ????? pic.twitter.com/wmJAZRoJfk
— Eoin Hughes (@_ehughes_) November 3, 2017
More Animoji Karaoke for you. pic.twitter.com/pxvxfCUTi2
— Harry McCracken ?? (@harrymccracken) November 2, 2017
I made another #AnimojiKaraoke! #Animoji #Karaoke #iPhoneX #Apple #TightFit pic.twitter.com/2xKwUm9qdd
— Popadom Priest (@GeriatricGamer) November 4, 2017
Emotional Animoji Karaoke girl made for her sick dad. Incredible!! ??#AnimojiKaraoke pic.twitter.com/ZDVeZnPikV
— ? KNAUF ? (@XKnaufX) November 5, 2017
Who let the dogs out? pic.twitter.com/PhBj1Ac5HL
— Best Animoji (@bestanimoji) November 5, 2017
The club isn't the best place to find love ? pic.twitter.com/JTu03trZ8z
— Animoji Karaoke (@AnimojiVid) November 5, 2017