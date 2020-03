Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Japanese scientists at Euphrates working in partnership with the National Institute for Materials Science formulated an incredibly clear type of glass that virtually disappears underwater.

To the Scientists of the Future #07–Invisible Glass-

To demonstrate the clarity of the glass, they created an underwater Rube Goldberg Machine, which was made partially out of “invisible glass” as was the engagement ball. This combination of factors made for a really neat, if not slightly disconcerting effect.

via The Kid Should See This