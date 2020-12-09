fbpx

Inventive Street Art That Cleverly Incorporates Urban Irregularities and Interruptions in the Environment

French artist CAL Dessin creates wonderfully inventive street art that fully incorporates the urban irregularities and interruptions within the overall environment of the piece. This can be a handing wire that makes a perfect rail for a people moving gondola, a random ledge that serves as a hill for skiing, a set of pipes spouting out of a building that acts as a pair of trousers, or a forgotten piece of metal somewhere that makes for a great skirt.

CAL stated that this project is a very healthy outlet.

One creation a day keeps the doctor away.

