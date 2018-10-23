Laughing Squid

Incredibly Intricate Portraits Carved Into Pumpkins

The very aptly named Maniac Pumpkin Carvers in Brooklyn, New York create incredibly intricate and highly realistic portraits into orange gourds all year round. The company also offers custom carving, branding, live carving events and carving classes.

Maniac is focused on advancing the art of pumpkin carving, exploring this exciting medium and taking the classic pastime to a whole new level. The nature of pumpkin carving brings you into the moment, captivating your senses. It is ephemeral and temporary and all about the now.

We previously wrote about these talented guys in 2012 and 2014.

