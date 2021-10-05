Woman Interviews Animals With a Tiny Microphone

Conservationist streamer Maya Higa quite amusingly walked around the Alveus Sanctuary and interviewed the resident animals about random issues using a very tiny microphone. The animals did their very best to respond to Higa in their own unique ways.

I interviewed animals with a tiny mic

All of the animals at the sanctuary have been rescued from different situations and cannot be released back into the wild. Instead, they act as species ambassadors for educational purposes

Any animals that you see here are wild animals …They’re all non-releasable educational ambassadors, which means that they have a permanent injury or permanent handicap so they can’t be released into the wild. But they’re not pets they belong to a licensed rehab center here and we use them for education programs.

