An Ingenious Roadtrip Simulator Where Players Collectively Vote on the Direction Every Ten Seconds
Neal Agarwal of Neal.fun created the “Internet Roadtrip”, an ingenious collaborative online driving simulator where players vote on direction and radio music every ten seconds. The car moves very slowly, but gets to an agreed upon location eventually.
He also added an air freshener that dangled from the rearview mirror and could be stretched pretty far.
WBOR in Maine also got in on the fun, and the players responded with a visit.