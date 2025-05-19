An Ingenious Roadtrip Simulator Where Players Collectively Vote on the Direction Every Ten Seconds

image via Internet Roadtrip

Neal Agarwal of Neal.fun created the “Internet Roadtrip”, an ingenious collaborative online driving simulator where players vote on direction and radio music every ten seconds. The car moves very slowly, but gets to an agreed upon location eventually.

I made a streetview roadtrip simulator where we all vote on a direction every 10 secondsAlso we have to vote to change the radio station. Enjoy!> neal.fun/internet-roa… — Neal Agarwal (@neal.fun) 2025-05-06T15:46:23.977Z

He also added an air freshener that dangled from the rearview mirror and could be stretched pretty far.

WBOR in Maine also got in on the fun, and the players responded with a visit.

A radio station in Maine (WBOR) is currently curating songs for us in the in-game radio — Neal Agarwal (@neal.fun) 2025-05-12T19:56:38.315Z

Here's the moment that 1000+ participants in @neal.fun's Internet Roadtrip finally reached the studios of WBOR, the student-run college radio station that they've been listening to (and interacting with) all week while traveling at a snail's pace through Maine. — Soren Spicknall (@sorenspicknall.bsky.social) 2025-05-14T14:56:03.777Z