Comedians Jay Foreman and Mark Cooper-Jones of Map Men took an amusing look at the origin of internet country codes, how they were assigned, and how they are being used in the current day. They also shared a truly informative top-level domain (TLD) map from Nominet.

Have you ever stopped to think why the two-letter country codes in the world’s websites are what they are? We have*, and it turns out it’s a fascinating tale with a lovely detailed map to stare at.