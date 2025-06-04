Interior Designer Optimizes Jerry Seinfeld’s NYC Apartment Using Feng Shui Principles

Southern California designer Julie Khuu partnered with Architectural Digest to visually optimize Jerry Seinfeld‘s Upper West Side apartment, utilizing her interior design expertise and Feng Shui principles to make the space more streamlined and functional for the busy comedian.

Khuu started with the dining area before moving on to the office space, the living room, the entryway, and the kitchen, which, like many New York City apartments, are all in the same space.

Jerry’s apartment in ‘Seinfeld’ is iconic to sitcom fans—but is it actually a well-designed space? Architectural Digest welcomes back interior designer and feng shui expert Julie Khuu to take a closer look at the layout, flow, and design choices of this beloved bachelor pad. From his tiny writing desk to the oddly-placed kitchen, Julie reimagines how Jerry’s apartment could have looked with smarter space planning and better energy flow.

Khuu finished her optimization with the bedroom, a room that she appreciated fully.

There’s not a whole lot that I would change in this bedroom, but I wanna talk about all of the things that are working in this space. I love that the bed is in a command position.You can see who’s coming in and out of the entry door. The entry door is not on the side of your head because qi is gonna bum rush you on your side,we don’t want that. …Notice how this bedroom layout is very minimal. There’s no clutter, it feels really good in here, and I’ve never even been in this space.