A Mesmerizing Animated Interactive Map Visualizing Global Wind Patterns in Calming Blues and Greens

a visualization of global weather conditions forecast by supercomputers updated every three hours ocean surface current estimates updated every five days ocean surface temperatures and anomaly from daily average (1981-2011) updated daily ocean waves updated every three hours aurora updated every thirty minutes

Engineer Cameron Beccario of NullSchool has created the EarthWindMap , a truly mesmerizing animated interactive view of global weather patterns using forecasted information from a variety of reliable sources. The wind pattern visualizations are particularly hypnotic, as they curl around the Earth in calming shades of blue and green.

