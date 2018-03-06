Laughing Squid

A Mesmerizing Animated Interactive Map Visualizing Global Wind Patterns in Calming Blues and Greens

by at on

Earth Wind Map

Engineer Cameron Beccario of NullSchool has created the EarthWindMap, a truly mesmerizing animated interactive view of global weather patterns using forecasted information from a variety of reliable sources. The wind pattern visualizations are particularly hypnotic, as they curl around the Earth in calming shades of blue and green.

a visualization of global weather conditions
forecast by supercomputers
updated every three hours
ocean surface current estimates
updated every five days
ocean surface temperatures and
anomaly from daily average (1981-2011)
updated daily
ocean waves
updated every three hours
aurora
updated every thirty minutes

March 6 Forecast

via Boing Boing

